BACKGROUND: Professional drivers drive for many hours without rest. This factor, in addition to the characteristics of the job, the vehicle, the environment and the driver, causes driver fatigue. Fatigue is one of the most common risk factors when driving because it causes drowsiness, decreases their attention, and may make them fall asleep at the wheel. In this paper we propose a predictive model for professional drivers using the following variables: age, number of children, time spent at work, Time spent inside the vehicle, Personality (OPERAS), Job characteristics (JDS), Job content (JCQ) and Burnout.
Fatigue; Occupational health; Burnout; Personality; Labor risks; Professional drivers