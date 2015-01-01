Abstract

Understanding the multi-dimensional risk beliefs of agricultural audiences allows risk communicators and educators to target those beliefs to improve practices. This study was designed to assess pesticide risk beliefs among English-speaking farmers and Spanish-speaking farmworkers and to compare their beliefs. The Pesticide Risk Beliefs Inventory (PRiBI) is a 19-item quantitative instrument used to assess the alignment of risk beliefs with those beliefs of experts in the field. A higher score on the PRiBI relates to an agreement with expert beliefs regarding pesticide risk. Farmers' and farmworkers' scores were signficiantly different on items corresponding to the use of physical properties to determine risk and specific adverse health outcomes associated with pesticide exposure. With an understanding that farmworkers rely on the physical properties of pesticides to assess risk, educators and farmers can encourage more reliable ways to assess pesticide hazards.

