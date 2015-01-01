|
Wetherall K, Cleare S, Eschle S, Ferguson E, O'Connor DB, O'Carroll RE, O'Connor RC. Psychol. Med. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Cambridge University Press)
BACKGROUND: Evidence-based theoretical models outlining the pathways to the development of suicidal ideation may inform treatment. The current research draws from the Interpersonal Theory of Suicide (IPT) and the Integrated Motivational-Volitional (IMV) Model of suicidal behaviour and aims to test the interaction between perceived burdensomeness and thwarted belongingness as proposed by the IPT model, and the defeat-entrapment pathway as proposed by the IMV model, in the prediction of suicidal ideation at 12-month follow-up.
thwarted belongingness; perceived burdensomeness; Defeat; entrapment; Integrated Motivational-Volitional Model of suicidal behaviour (IMV); Interpersonal Theory of Suicide (IPT)