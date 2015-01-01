Abstract

Opioid-related deaths have severely increased since 2000 in the United States. This crisis has been declared a public health emergency, and among the most affected states is Ohio. We used statewide vital statistic data from the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) and demographics data from the U.S. Census Bureau to analyze opioid-related mortality from 2010 to 2016. We focused on the characterization of the demographics from the population of opioid-related fatalities, spatiotemporal pattern analysis using Moran's statistics at the census-tract level, and comorbidity analysis using frequent itemset mining and association rule mining. We found higher rates of opioid-related deaths in white males aged 25-54 compared to the rest of Ohioans. Deaths tended to increasingly cluster around Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati and away from rural regions as time progressed. We also found relatively high co-occurrence of cardiovascular disease, anxiety or drug abuse history, with opioid-related mortality. Our results demonstrate that state-wide spatiotemporal and comorbidity analysis of the opioid epidemic could provide novel insights into how the demographic characteristics, spatiotemporal factors, and/or health conditions may be associated with opioid-related deaths in the state of Ohio.

