Matos FL, Fernandes JM, Sampaio C, Macedo J, Coelho MC, Bandeira J. Transp. Res. Proc. 2021; 52: 107-114.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publications)
This study develops an information system for cycling navigation based on seven different bikeability indicators: travel time, energy expenditure, effort distribution, infrastructure performance, safety, comfort and emission hotspots. Therefore, field data were collected in a selected cycling network map of Aveiro, Portugal, during the weekdays' afternoon peak hour period. A conventional aluminum bicycle equipped with a GNSS data logger, a wireless heart rate recorder device and a video camera were used. Using the defined methodologies as well as GPS Visualizer and ArcGIS, a total of 8 hours of video and approximately 100.000 second by second data points were analyzed and organized through a 449-link map. Through three case studies, several optimal solutions for different OD pairs were studied using Dijkstra's shortest path algorithm.
Language: en
bicycle specific power; bicycles; cycling infrastructure; cycling navigation; energy expenditure; on-road monitoring; safety