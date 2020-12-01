|
Wang P, Motamedi S, Qi S, Zhou X, Zhang T, Chan CY. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2021; 77: 10-25.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
Automated Vehicles (AVs) are being developed rapidly and tested on public roads, but pedestrians' interaction with AV is not comprehensively understood or thoroughly investigated to ensure safe operations and the public's trust of AVs. In this study, we aimed to provide another research evidence to enhance such understanding with the use of external interfaces for facilitating the interaction between pedestrians and AVs. We developed five external interfaces, including text, symbol, animated-eye, a combination of text and symbol, and speed. These interfaces communicated five types of information, including (1) intent of AV; 2) advice to pedestrians of what to do, (3) AV's awareness of pedestrians, (4) combination of intent and advice, and (5) vehicle movement (i.e., speed). We tested the interfaces through two field studies at uncontrolled intersections with crosswalks. The Wizard of Oz method was used, in which an experimenter worked as a driver in an instrumented vehicle and wore an outfit to be invisible to the pedestrians, thus rendering the set-up to simulate an AV interacting with a pedestrian. The interfaces were displayed on an LED panel mounted on the AV.
Automated vehicles; External interfaces; Pedestrian safety