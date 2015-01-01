Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The nightlife-associated illicit drug and alcohol use presents diverse problems and includes different areas. In the Canton of Zurich, Switzerland, young adults in the nightlife setting were recently set as a priority group for preventive interventions.



METHOD: Based on the predefined protocol, we systematically collated evidence on preventive interventions regarding young adults' use of alcohol and illicit drugs in nightlife. EBSCO Medline, Embase, PsycInfo, and PsyIndex were searched for reviews (1990-2016) and primary studies (2012-2016). Additional sources and experts were consulted, and stakeholders involved throughout the research process. Interventions were summarized according to the before-, at- and after-the-party stages.



RESULTS: Before the party, good-quality studies were found for social media interventions, indicating positive effects on alcohol consumption. For the at-the-party stage, good evidence of low to medium quality was presented for crisis interventions and medical care at festivals and for multi-sector approaches. The after-the-party setting was mainly covered by gray literature, and evidence remained limited for designated drivers and street safety interventions in the target group. The stakeholder dialogue was a structured exchange and favored the following evidence-informed preventive intervention fields: personalized feedback via social media, sustaining awareness among nightlife managers, focus on public nighttime transportation, and multi-sector approaches.



CONCLUSION: The systematic involvement of stakeholders was an inspiring means for identifying evidence relevant for practice and policy in nightlife and fostering implementation. Especially, individual-based interventions, such as personalized feedback via social media and guided reflection on alcohol or drug use, and broader networking, were considered promising.

