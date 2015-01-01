|
Citation
|
Diep C, Bhat V, Wijeysundera DN, Clarke HA, Ladha KS. Can. J. Psychiatry 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Vernacular Title
|
L'association Entre L'utilisation Récente de Cannabis et L'idéation Suicidaire Chez les Adultes: Une Analyse Dans la Population de la NHANES de 2005 à 2018
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Canadian Psychiatric Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: With the increasing prevalence of cannabis use, there is a growing concern about its association with depression and suicidality. The aim of this study was to examine the relationship between recent cannabis use and suicidal ideation using a nationally representative data set.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
depression; cannabis; suicidal ideation; NHANES