|
Citation
|
Halhalli HC, Uslu T. Cureus 2021; 13(2): e13366.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Curēus)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33643756
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Pediatric intoxication cases are one of the important emergency room admissions. Early diagnosis and treatment are important in reducing morbidity and mortality. The prevalence and exposure types of pediatric intoxications have social and regional differences. In this study, we aimed to retrospectively analyze the demographic and epidemiological characteristics, clinical course, and prognosis of patients admitted to our Emergency Medicine Clinic due to poisoning. Materials and Methods: In our study, the files of patients under 18 who were considered drug intoxicated and admitted to the ED were scanned retrospectively between 01.01.2018 and 31.12.2019. The cases were grouped as preschool (0-4 years old), school-age (4-12 years old), and adolescent (12-18 years old). The relationship between the frequency of emergency admissions of the patients, the variety of active ingredients, the amount taken, the need for hospitalization according to the active ingredients, admission times, arrival time to the emergency room, age, and gender were analyzed.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
epidemiology; child; poisoning; drug; intoxication