Ie K, Chou E, Boyce RD, Albert SM. Innov. Aging 2021; 5(1): igab001.
(Copyright © 2021, Oxford University Press)
33644415
BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Medication exposure is a potential risk factor for falls and subsequent death and functional decline among older adults. However, controversy remains on the best way to assess medication exposure and which approach best predicts falls. The objective of the current study was to examine the association between different measures of medication exposure and falls risk among community-dwelling older adults. RESEARCH DESIGN AND METHODS: This retrospective cohort study was conducted using Falls Free PA program data and a linked prescription claims data from Pennsylvania's Pharmaceutical Assistance Contract for the Elderly program. Participants were community-dwelling older adults living in Pennsylvania, United States. Three measures of medication exposure were assessed: (a) total number of regular medications (polypharmacy); (b) counts of potentially inappropriate medications derived from current prescription guidance tools (Fall Risk-Increasing Drugs [FRIDs], Beers Criteria); and (c) medication burden indices based on pharmacologic mechanisms (Anticholinergic Cognitive Burden, Drug Burden Index) all derived from claims data. The associations between the different medication risk measures and self-reported falls incidence were examined with univariate and multivariable negative binomial regression models to estimate incidence rate ratios (IRRs).
Falls risk; Medication exposure; Pharmacoepidemiology; Prescription guidance