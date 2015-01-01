Abstract

BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Medication exposure is a potential risk factor for falls and subsequent death and functional decline among older adults. However, controversy remains on the best way to assess medication exposure and which approach best predicts falls. The objective of the current study was to examine the association between different measures of medication exposure and falls risk among community-dwelling older adults. RESEARCH DESIGN AND METHODS: This retrospective cohort study was conducted using Falls Free PA program data and a linked prescription claims data from Pennsylvania's Pharmaceutical Assistance Contract for the Elderly program. Participants were community-dwelling older adults living in Pennsylvania, United States. Three measures of medication exposure were assessed: (a) total number of regular medications (polypharmacy); (b) counts of potentially inappropriate medications derived from current prescription guidance tools (Fall Risk-Increasing Drugs [FRIDs], Beers Criteria); and (c) medication burden indices based on pharmacologic mechanisms (Anticholinergic Cognitive Burden, Drug Burden Index) all derived from claims data. The associations between the different medication risk measures and self-reported falls incidence were examined with univariate and multivariable negative binomial regression models to estimate incidence rate ratios (IRRs).



RESULTS: Overall 343 older adults were included and there were 236 months with falls during 2,316 activity-adjusted person-months (10.2 falls per 100 activity-adjusted person-months). Of the 6 measures of medication risk assessed in multivariate models, only the use of 2 or more FRIDs (adjusted IRR 1.67 [95% CI: 1.04-2.68]) independently predicted falls risk. Among the 13 FRID drug classes, the only FRID class associated with an increased fall risk was antidepressants.



DISCUSSION AND IMPLICATIONS: The presence of multiple FRIDs in a prescription is an independent risk factor for falls, even in older adults with few medications. Further investigation is required to examine whether deprescribing focused on FRIDs effectively prevents falls among this population.

