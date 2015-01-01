Abstract

Poor health habits correlate with morbidity and mortality. Rural communities often have decreased access to prevention programs and health care. As a state highly dependent on agriculture, this study identifies rural health services for Ohio farmers. This cross-sectional, descriptive study surveys key informants in Ohio at rural health clinics, critical access hospitals, health departments, Ohio State University (OSU) Extension offices, migrant clinics, and Federally Qualified Health Centers about the types of services available to address eight health behaviors. Key informants were invited via email and U.S. Postal Service to complete an electronic survey. After service types were identified, additional information to describe format, barriers to delivery and perceived importance of the service was asked. Of Ohio's 75 rural counties, 51 counties are represented in the data by at least one participating organization. Nutrition/healthy eating-related health services are provided most often by organizations (95.8%) and sleep services were least often reported (49.5%). The other health behaviors services (sun/UV exposure, physical activity, mental health, tobacco cessation, alcohol/substance abuse, and opioid abuse) fell in-between. Organizations are most likely to offer health education resources in print or web-based format across all health behaviors except for sleep, where social media promotion are the most common. The largest barrier to providing any type of health service is a lack of personnel. Providing health behavior services to farmers and farm families is important for improving their overall health. Documenting available services will assist the rural health community in future collaborative wellness projects.

