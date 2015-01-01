Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The main objective of this study was to assess whether objective vestibular, oculomotor, and balance functions were impaired in children with a current diagnosis of concussion with vestibular and/or ocular symptoms. SETTING: Data were collected in a vestibular/ocular clinical laboratory. Patient participants were recruited from a concussion clinic in a children's hospital. PARTICIPANTS: Thirty-three children aged 8 to 17 years with a current diagnosis of concussion and vestibular and/or ocular symptoms and 30 children without concussion.



DESIGN: Cross-sectional single-visit study. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Eye-tracking rotary chair oculomotor and vestibular measures, vestibular evoked potentials, and static posturography.



RESULTS: There were no statistically significant differences on any clinical measure between children with concussion and children without concussion. Younger children without concussion performed significantly worse on several rotary chair and balance measures compared with older children without concussion.



CONCLUSIONS: No vestibular, oculomotor, or balance measures were significantly different between children with concussion and children without concussion, suggesting these measures may not be useful in the evaluation of a child with concussion and vestibular and/or oculomotor symptoms. Future research should investigate age effects and other vestibular and oculomotor tests to identify objective findings that better relate to vestibular and/or ocular symptoms in children with concussion.

