Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Despite extensive media coverage of pedestrians who are injured in collisions with cyclists, little systematic inquiry has been carried out on this topic. This study examines the incidence of pedestrian injuries due to collisions with cyclists in the United States and in New York State and New York City (NYC) from 2005 to 2018.



METHOD: The study rests on national data derived from the Nationwide Emergency Department Sample (NEDS) and state and local data gathered by the Statewide Planning and Research Cooperative System (SPARCS). A negative binomial regression analysis was performed on the state and local data to measure the simultaneous effects of demographic variables on the incidence of pedestrian injuries. The study also mapped the incidence of injuries in NYC neighborhoods.



RESULTS: Pedestrian injuries due to collisions with cyclists declined at both the national and state and local levels from 2005 to 2018. The decline was particularly pronounced among school-aged children. In NYC, the distribution of injuries was concentrated in certain neighborhoods.



CONCLUSIONS: Possible explanations for the decline in injuries include the change in the age composition of NYC's population, the greater level of physical inactivity among school-aged children, stricter enforcement of traffic laws, and, importantly, improvements in the cycling infrastructure. Practical Applications: Cycling as a mode of transportation is continuing to grow in popularity, particularly in large cities in the United States and Europe. With this upsurge in popularity, it is important to create a safe environment for all road users. Improvements in the cycling infrastructure (especially the installation of protected bike lanes) reduce hazards not only to cyclists but to pedestrians as well.

