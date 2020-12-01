Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Traffic safety issues associated with taxis are important because the frequency of taxi crashes is significantly higher than that of other vehicle types. The purpose of this study is to derive safety implications to be used for developing policies to enhance taxi safety based on analyzing intrinsic characteristics underlying the cause of traffic accidents.



METHOD: An in-depth questionnaire survey was conducted to collect a set of useful data representing the intrinsic characteristics. A total of 781 corporate taxi drivers participated in the survey in Korea. The proposed analysis methodology consists of two-stage data mining techniques, including a random forest method, with data that represents the working condition and welfare environment of taxi drivers. In the first stage, the drivers' intrinsic characteristics were derived to classify four types of taxi drivers: unspecified normal, work-life balanced, overstressed, and work-oriented. Next, priority was determined for classifying high-risk taxi drivers based on factors derived from the first analysis.



RESULTS: The derived policies can be categorized into three groups: 'the development of new policies,' 'the improvement of existing policies,' and 'the elimination of negative factors.' Establishing a driving capability evaluation system for elderly drivers, developing mental health management programs for taxi drivers, and inspecting the taxi's internal conditions were proposed as new policies. Improving the driver's wage system, supporting the improvement of rest facilities, and supporting the installation of security devices for protecting taxi drivers are methods for improving existing policies to reinforce the traffic safety of taxi drivers. Last, restricting overtime work for taxi drivers was proposed as a policy to eliminate negative factors for improving taxi traffic safety. Practical Applications: It is expected that by devising effective policies using the policy implications suggested in this study, taxi traffic accidents can be prevented and the quality of life of taxi drivers can be improved.

Language: en