Abstract

INTRODUCTION: This study investigated the effects of pavement surface condition and other control factors on casualty crashes at signalized intersections. It involved conducting a before and after study for road surface condition and situational factors. It also included assessing the effects of geometric characteristics on safety performance of signalized intersections post resurfacing to control for the effect of pavement surface condition. Pavement surface condition included roughness, rutting, and skid resistance. The control factors included traffic volume, light and surface moisture condition, and speed limit. The geometric characteristics included approach width, number of lanes, intersection depth, presence of median, presence of shared lane, and presence of bus stop.



METHOD: To account for the repeated observations of the effect of light and surface moisture conditions in four occasions (day-dry, day-wet, night-dry and night-wet) Generalized Estimating Equation (GEE) with Negative Binomial (NB) and log link function was applied. For each signalized intersection in the sample, condition data are collected for the year before and after the year of surface treatment. Crash data, however, are collected for a minimum of three and maximum of five years before and after treatment years.



RESULTS: The results show that before treatment, light condition, road surface moisture condition, and skid resistance interaction with traffic volume are the significant contributors to crash occurrence. For after treatment; light condition, road surface moisture condition, their interaction product, and roughness interaction with light condition, surface moisture condition, and traffic volume are the significant contributors. The geometric variables that were found to have significant effects on crash frequency post resurfacing were approach width interactions with presence of shared lane, bus stop, or median.



CONCLUSIONS: The findings confirm that resurfacing is significant in reducing crash frequency and severity levels. Practical Applications: The study findings would help for better understanding of how geometric characteristics can be improved to reduce crash occurrence.

