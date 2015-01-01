Abstract

BACKGROUND: Across the United States and Canada drug-related Good Samaritan laws (GSLs) have been enacted to encourage observers of acute drug overdose events to contact emergency medical services (EMS) without fear of legal repercussions. However, little is known about the working knowledge of GSLs among people who use illicit drugs (PWUD). We sought to evaluate the prevalence and factors associated with accurate knowledge of a GSL among PWUD in Vancouver, Canada, 1 year after the GSL was enacted.



METHOD: We used data from participants in three community-recruited prospective cohort studies of PWUD interviewed between June and November 2018. Multivariable logistic regression was used to identify factors associated with accurate knowledge of the GSL.



RESULTS: Among 1,258 participants, including 760 males (60%), 358 (28%) had accurate knowledge of the GSL. In multivariable analyses, participants who reported ever having a negative police encounter (defined as being stopped, searched, or detained by the police) were less likely to have accurate knowledge of the GSL (adjusted odds ratio [AOR] = 0.70; 95% CI [0.54, 0.90]), while those involved in drug dealing were more likely to have accurate knowledge of the GSL (AOR = 1.50; 95% CI [1.06, 2.06]).



DISCUSSION: Despite having been enacted for a full year, approximately three quarters of participants did not have accurate GSL knowledge, warranting urgent educational efforts among PWUD. Additional research is needed to understand whether GSLs can mitigate the fears of legal repercussions among those engaged in drug dealing and with past negative experiences with the police.

