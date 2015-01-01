SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Robertson MN, Downey LH, Seitz HH, Hardman AM, Buys DR. J. Rural Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, National Rural Health Association, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/jrh.12565

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

PURPOSE: This study explored and documented rural adults' perceptions of family roles in prescription opioid misuse prevention and the predisposing, reinforcing, and enabling factors that influence family members from taking those roles.

METHODS: Nine focus groups with rural adults (n = 55) were conducted to evoke discussion about family roles in prescription opioid misuse prevention. Transcripts were coded based on common ideas that arose during the focus groups, previous literature, and the PRECEDE-PROCEED program planning model.

FINDINGS: Findings suggest that rural adults perceive the opioid epidemic as partially a family problem. Additionally, rural adults perceive themselves as having a critical role in preventing prescription opioid misuse among family members. Participants identified specific predisposing, reinforcing, and enabling factors that influence whether or not family members take responsibility in preventing prescription opioid misuse within their families. Rural adults also perceive that family-based education is important in preventing prescription opioid misuse.

CONCLUSIONS: These results suggest that there is an interest in family-based approaches that enable or foster the skills and resources necessary to engage in prescription opioid misuse prevention behaviors. Specifically, family-based prevention programming should include efforts to shape knowledge and attitudes about prescription opioid misuse, increase resources to facilitate prevention behaviors, and build skills related to prevention.


Language: en

Keywords

prevention; qualitative research; family approach; prescription opioid misuse; rural adults

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print