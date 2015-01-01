|
Citation
|
Barhoum A, Behnood HR. Traffic Injury Prev. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: Composite road safety performance indicators (RSPIs) are useful tools in regional road safety planning. Among the indicators and data calculated by the World Health Organization (WHO), information on the effectiveness of law enforcement on various risk factors for road casualties were provided, which can be considered as qualitative indicators. The purpose of this study is to analyze the performance indicators related to the percentage of helmet and seat-belt use versus the qualitative enforcement scores attributed by WHO.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
helmet; Composite performance indicators; fuzzy data envelopment analysis; imprecise data envelopment analysis; seat-belt