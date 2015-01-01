Abstract

BACKGROUND: Motorcycle drivers are among the most vulnerable road users, accounting for a large proportion of global traffic accidents. This study aimed to investigate the association between the score of adult attention-deficit/hyperactivity (ADHD) traits and risky driving behaviors (RDB) with alcohol intake (AI) and narcotics consumption (NC) among motorcyclists in Iran.



METHODS: This multi-center cross-sectional study encompassed 1747 motorcyclists from three cities in Iran. A random sampling method was applied in this study, and the required data was collected using three standard questionnaires on ADHD, substance abuse, and RDB. Independent sample t-test, covariance analysis, and quantile regression (QR) were used to analyze the data.



RESULTS: The results of t-test and analysis of covariance indicated that AI and NC were significantly associated with ADHD score and RDB among the motorcycle drivers. Additionally, the QR models showed that these effects were significant at all quantiles of ADHD and RDB, even for individuals who were at lower quantiles.



CONCLUSIONS: Considering the potential dangers of driving after AI and NC, appropriate measures should be adopted before certifying a driving license to screen ADHD as a predisposing factor for substance abuse and RDB. Furthermore, it is essential to equip traffic police with adequate diagnosis kits and establish heavy penalties for the offenders. In this regard, all interventions aimed to reduce traffic accidents among motorcycle drivers should be done considering the interrelationship between ADHD, RDB, and substance abuse.

