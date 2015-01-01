|
Akabri M, Sarikhani Y, Khatami K, Ardalan A, Safarpour H, Imanieh MH, Ostovar T, Tabrizi R, Mani A, Heydari ST, Bagheri Lankarani K. Traffic Injury Prev. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
BACKGROUND: Motorcycle drivers are among the most vulnerable road users, accounting for a large proportion of global traffic accidents. This study aimed to investigate the association between the score of adult attention-deficit/hyperactivity (ADHD) traits and risky driving behaviors (RDB) with alcohol intake (AI) and narcotics consumption (NC) among motorcyclists in Iran.
Iran; Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder; alcohol intake; CAARS; motorcycle drivers; narcotics consumption; risky driving behavior