SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Vera BDV, Carmona-Marquez J, Vidal-Giné C, Fernández-Calderón F. Subst. Use Misuse 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/10826084.2021.1892144

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Although simultaneous polysubstance use (SPU) is associated with greater harms than concurrent polysubstance use (CPU), no previous research has examined the effectiveness of harm reduction strategies in reducing drug-related harms in people who use drugs simultaneously and whether these strategies have a differential impact on drug-related negative consequences according to SPU patterns.

OBJECTIVES: to examine the relationship between SPU patterns, harm reduction strategies and drug-related consequences experienced among people who attend dance music settings, and to examine the moderating role of SPU patterns in the relationship between harm reduction strategies and drug-related negative consequences Methods: a web-based survey was used to gather data from 649 substance-using attendees at dance music settings (mean age = 26.2, 68% male). The survey collected data on: settings of last party attended, drug use, harm reduction strategies used and drug-related negative consequences experienced during last party attended.

RESULTS: Latent class analysis identified two SPU profiles: Moderate SPU and Severe SPU. Participants in the severe SPU class experienced more drug-related negative consequences at their last party in comparison with those in the moderate SPU class. Regardless of SPU pattern, avoiding binge drinking was related to fewer drug-related negative consequences, whilst avoiding mixing stimulants was related to fewer drug-related negative consequences only among those participants in the severe simultaneous polysubstance use class.

CONCLUSIONS: These findings could help to inform the design of messages and tailored interventions aimed at minimizing drug-related negative consequences among people who use multiple substances in the dance music scene.


Language: en

Keywords

dance music scene; drug-related negative consequences; harm reduction strategies; polysubstance use patterns; Simultaneous polysubstance use

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print