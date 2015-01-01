|
Shin J, Kim Y, Kim C. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(5): e2334.
(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
unavailable
Due to safety issues in the construction industry, interest in research on occupational safety and health (OSH) regulations remains high. Previous studies indicated that OSH regulations not only affect performance in and of themselves, but also indirectly by increasing awareness of such regulations. Studies also demonstrated that OSH regulation can affect innovation and corporate safety. However, the effect of OSH regulation on innovation remains unclear, as the relationship between the perception of OSH regulation and innovation is not fully understood. This study measures the innovation efficiency of companies in the Korean construction industry using data envelopment analysis (DEA), and investigates the relationship between innovation efficiency and companies' perceptions of OSH regulations.
Language: en
construction industry; innovation efficiency; occupational safety and health regulation; OSH; perception of regulations