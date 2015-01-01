SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Shin J, Kim Y, Kim C. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(5): e2334.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/ijerph18052334

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Due to safety issues in the construction industry, interest in research on occupational safety and health (OSH) regulations remains high. Previous studies indicated that OSH regulations not only affect performance in and of themselves, but also indirectly by increasing awareness of such regulations. Studies also demonstrated that OSH regulation can affect innovation and corporate safety. However, the effect of OSH regulation on innovation remains unclear, as the relationship between the perception of OSH regulation and innovation is not fully understood. This study measures the innovation efficiency of companies in the Korean construction industry using data envelopment analysis (DEA), and investigates the relationship between innovation efficiency and companies' perceptions of OSH regulations.

RESULTS indicate that companies that positively recognize OSH regulations tend to be more innovative than those that do not. This study also validates differences in innovation efficiency depending on the perception of OSH regulations by bootstrap DEA. The results of this study suggest appropriate strategies to promote innovation in the construction industry from the perspectives of both government and practitioners in firms.


Language: en

Keywords

construction industry; innovation efficiency; occupational safety and health regulation; OSH; perception of regulations

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print