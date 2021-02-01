Abstract

A growing body of evidence has shown consistent support for the association between trauma-related guilt and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). However, factors that account for this association are not well understood. The present study examined psychological inflexibility as a potential mediator between trauma-related guilt and PTSD symptoms in a sample of U.S. military veterans. Secondary data analyses from a larger randomized control trial were conducted. Specifically, three separate mediation models were used to test if psychological inflexibility mediated the association between trauma-related guilt (guilt cognitions, guilt distress, overall guilt) and PTSD symptoms in 85 treatment-seeking veterans diagnosed with PTSD and alcohol use disorder. All three components of trauma-related guilt were positively associated with both psychological inflexibility and PTSD symptoms; psychological inflexibility was also positively associated with PTSD symptoms. Furthermore, psychological inflexibility partially mediated the association between all facets of trauma-related guilt and PTSD severity. These findings provide further support for the association between trauma-related guilt and PTSD and also provide insight into one mechanism linking trauma-related guilt to PTSD symptoms. Thus, psychological inflexibility may serve as an important intervention target for veterans with comorbid PTSD and alcohol use disorder struggling with trauma-related guilt.

