Abstract

BACKGROUND: The construction sector is one of the sectors with the highest number of occupational accidents and diseases in the world in terms of working conditions. According to "Communiqué on Occupational Hazard Classes on Occupational Health and Safety" related to the occupational health and safety law numbered 6331, the construction sector is considered as "Very Dangerous Works" class.



METHODS: Occupational accidents that occurred between 2012-2019 is examined according to occupational groups, working environments, etc. Feature importance, Kendall, Pearson and Spearman correlations is used for analysing.



RESULTS: As a result of the studies, it is determined that fatal accidents in the construction sector in Turkey are caused by falling from height with high rate. When the correlation values were examined, it was determined that the column "accident type" had a negative relationship with the "injured part of the body" and a positive relationship with the "accident environment" column.



CONCLUSION: 51% of 3517 fatal accidents are examined, occurred in the construction of buildings. Most of deaths in the construction sector in Turkey is caused by falling from height likewise many country (41.6%). Statistics shows that despite the relevant regulations in the construction sector in Turkey is seen as weak safety culture.

