|
Citation
|
Horowitz LM, Kahn G, Wilcox HC. Pediatrics 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, American Academy of Pediatrics)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Youth suicide is a global public health crisis. The National Action Alliance for Suicide Prevention and the National Institute of Mental Health aim to reduce the suicide rate 20% by 2025.1 To reach this goal, it will be important to implement universal policies and programs and tailor suicide prevention strategies to ensure mental health professionals are meeting the needs of groups at highest risk. In this issue of Pediatrics, Ruch et al2 present data on an understudied, high-risk population of abused and neglected youth. This is the first study in which authors characterize youth in the child welfare system (CWS) who die by suicide and compare them with living CWS controls. These results have potential to inform proactive and integrated approaches to suicide prevention in the CWS, a boundaried setting that serves youth at 3.5-fold higher risk for suicide than the general youth population.3 There is minimal suicide research on youth served in the CWS, a "protected" population, hindering our ability to identify the unique needs and opportunities for suicide prevention in this population.
Language: en