BACKGROUND: Children who survive traffic accidents, and their parents, may develop post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) or related symptoms (depression or anxiety), which can hinder the children's development and the parents' ability to provide effective care. In Japan, the PTSD incidence rate following traffic accidents and its related factors remain unclarified.



METHOD: Participants were 79 children and 104 parents. The children were aged 3-18 years when injured. From August-December 2015, participants completed a self-reported questionnaire survey that comprised the 15-item Post-traumatic Stress Symptoms for Children and the Japanese version of the Impact of Event Scale-Revised. The children's Injury Severity Score (ISS) was also obtained from their medical records. Correlations, analyses of variance, and multiple regression analyses were conducted.



RESULTS: Among the children and the parents, 10.2% and 22.1% were deemed to be at high risk of PTSD, respectively. Their stress scores were significantly positively correlated with each other and negatively correlated with children's age at the time of the accident. Parents who witnessed their children's accidents and those whose children were hospitalized were more stressed. Neither the children's nor the parents' risk for PTSD was associated with the ISS and the amount of time since the accident.



CONCLUSIONS: A system that simultaneously works with children and parents, to support both parties' psychological recovery is required. To ensure psychological care post-injury, it is necessary to evaluate PTSD risk, regardless of injury severity. Implementing preventive and early interventions can prove more valuable than awaiting natural recovery.

