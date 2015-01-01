Abstract

This paper attempts to shed light on the temporal evolution of driving safety efficiency with the aim to acquire insights useful for both driving behavior and road safety improvement. Data exploited herein are collected from a sophisticated platform that uses smartphone device sensors during a naturalistic driving experiment, at which the driving behavior from a sample of two hundred (200) drivers during 7-months is continuously recorded in real time. The main driving behavior analytics taken into consideration for the driving assessment include distance travelled, acceleration, braking, speed and smartphone usage. The analysis is performed using statistical, optimization and machine learning techniques. The driver's safety efficiency index is estimated both in total and in several consecutive time windows to allow for the investigation of safety efficiency evolution in time. Initial data analysis results to the most critical components of microscopic driving behaviour evolution, which are used as inputs in the k-means algorithm to perform the clustering analysis. The main driving characteristics of each cluster are identified and lead to the conclusion that there are three main driving groups of the a) moderate drivers, b) unstable drivers and c) cautious drivers.

