Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The aim of the study was to conduct a retrospective analysis of the fractures of the mid-face zone from 2013 to 2017 years in the above hospital and to determine the nature of the injuries and the main methods of diagnosis and treatment.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: This was a retrospective analysis of 4966 patients who underwent treatment at the hospital from 2013 to 2017. Data about etiology, site of injury, time of admission to the clinic, number and type of associated injuries, type and length of treatment, and complications were analyzed.



RESULTS: Of total 4966 patients, 581 (11.69%) were with traumatic injuries and 114 (2.3%) were with injuries of the middle face zone. The most common age was 21-30 years, male-to-female ratio - 6:1, reason of trauma was assaults - 50 (44%), road traffic accidents - 28 (25%), falls - 19 (31%), and horse riding trauma - 16 (14%).



DISCUSSION: The main treatment approaches were wiring or titanium plates on open reduction and splint intermaxillary fixation.

