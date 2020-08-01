Abstract

Personal and shared stand-up electronic scooters (e-scooters) have rapidly increased in popularity, leading to an increase in the number of patients with e-scooter-related trauma presenting to hospital Emergency departments. This study aimed to assess the patterns of oral and maxillofacial trauma directly related to e-scooter use and provide a cost-analysis related to the management of these patients. A retrospective, controlled interval study was conducted to examine all patients referred to the oral and maxillofacial surgical service at Christchurch Hospital, New Zealand, who sustained facial injury as a result of e-scooter accidents between 15 October 2018 and 15 April 2020. A total of 30 patients with e-scooter-related facial injuries were referred to the maxillofacial service and required a total of 23 operative procedures. The majority of patients (70%) were aged between 20-39 years and 63.3% were male. Two-thirds reported having consumed alcohol before the e-scooter accident. The total estimated cost for the treatment of patients was $298,054 NZD. E-scooter-related maxillofacial trauma represents an emerging mechanism of injury that is associated with significant facial trauma and results in a treatment cost that adds significant burden on the health care system.

