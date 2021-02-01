Abstract

This study investigated the effect of the group-based Otago exercise program (OEP) on frailty and physical function in older adults with cognitive impairment. We recruited eighteen older adults with cognitive impairment from a nursing-home to perform the OEP three times a week, for a period of three months in a nursing home. The intervention was feasible with attending an average of 21 out of 36 sessions. The frailty score decreased significantly (p<0.05). Physical function including Time Up and Go test (TUG), 30 seconds Sit-To-Stand Test (30 s-SST) and Four-Stage Balance Test was significantly positive after intervention (all p<0.001). The group-based OEP is a potentially effective strategy for reversing frailty and improving physical function among older adults with cognitive impairment.

Language: en