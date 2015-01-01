SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Stavrinos D, McManus B, Underhill AT, Lechtreck MT. Hum Behav Emerg Technol 2019; 1(2): 161-168.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2019)

DOI

10.1002/hbe2.143

PMID

33709071

Abstract

Adolescence is a critical period in brain development particularly in regions related to attention and executive function (EF). As the use of electronics and media in daily activities increases, one essential question is how adolescent attention development and related executive and speed processes are impacted by media multitasking (MM), or the simultaneous use of media (e.g., text messaging while watching television). This review examines current literature concerning (a) the prevalence of MM during adolescence; (b) relations between MM and adolescent cognitive development, specifically attention, speed of processing, and EF; and (c) real-world implications of MM including adolescents and driver distraction. Finally, future challenges and opportunities in MM research are explored with special attention given to overcoming the limitations of current research in this area and the critical need to advance our understanding of the impact of MM on adolescent driver safety.


Language: en

Keywords

adolescents; driving; attention; executive function; media multitasking; motor vehicle safety; speed of processing

