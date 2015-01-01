Abstract

This special issue focuses on bullying and victimization in young adults and factors that contribute to resiliency. The articles take into consideration cultural factors, gender, and trauma history. Several of the research studies illustrate the complexity of the factors involved in bullying and the traumatic effects of the victimization, and authors highlight targeted ways for intervention and prevention. This special issue also highlights some of the international work being conducted in these areas. The intention of this special issue is to stimulate discussion among researchers, policy makers and practitioners who are trying to reduce bullying and child maltreatment while empowering those who have been victimized. Additional research utilizing complex designs with community and school samples is still needed to address the factors involved in these situations.

Language: en