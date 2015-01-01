SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Aguinaldo LD, Goldstone A, Hasler BP, Brent DA, Coronado C, Jacobus J. Psychiatry Res. 2021; 299: e113825.

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.psychres.2021.113825

Cross-sectional analyses were conducted in the baseline cohort of the Adolescent Brain and Cognitive Development (ABCD) Study to determine if lifetime low-level alcohol use was associated with an increased likelihood of lifetime suicidality (N=10,773, ages 9-10). Among the lifetime suicide ideation and attempt groups, 37.7% and 36.2% reported lifetime low-level alcohol use, respectively; versus 22.2% in the non-suicidality group. Children reporting lifetime alcohol use (i.e., ≥ a sip) showed a nearly two-fold increase in their odds of lifetime suicidality compared to those with no previous alcohol use. Future prospective research with this cohort will continue to probe alcohol-suicidality associations.


Children; Substance use; Suicide prevention

