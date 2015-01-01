Abstract

Risky driving behaviours are a known contributor to young drivers' overrepresentation in road trauma, with self-regulation suggested as an important associated construct, but yet to be extensively explored. The aims of this study were to examine the utility of self-determination theory in explaining risky driving behaviours and to explore differences between young Learner and Provisional (P1)- licensed drivers in regard to their self-regulated safety orientation and engagement in risky driving behaviours. Learners (n = 1038) and P1(n = 589) drivers, aged 16-19 years, responded to a 91-item online survey, including self-regulated safety orientation items adapted from self-determination theory and inattentive and intentional risky driving behaviour items.



RESULTS showed that self-determination theory had good predictive power for the two types of risky driving behaviours for both licence groups. Learner and P1 drivers' engagement in risky behaviours was similar, however, the relative importance of self-regulated safety orientation elements to reduced engagement in these behaviours differed. Learners' engagement in intentional risky behaviours reflected greater perceived effort/importance and pressure/tension compared to P1 drivers. Greater effort/importance is an overarching indicator of internalised regulation concerning safe driving behaviours, which might be primed when first exposed to driving. However, greater perceived pressure/tension suggests that internalisation of self-regulatory processes is being suppressed during the Learner phase. This might stem from the required presence of driver trainers and supervisory drivers, as well as interactions with other road users. Whilst only tentative explanations in this first exploration, the findings suggest there is potential for greater efforts in Learner driver training and supervision to encompass the types of skills and learning that encourage the development of self-regulation to reduce risky driving behaviours during both the Learner and P1 stage. These findings contribute to the limited research regarding self-regulation by young novice drivers and informs a better understanding of the psychological influences of engagement in risky driving behaviours, including the first such examination among early independent licensed drivers.

Language: en