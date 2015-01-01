|
Kim WC, Campbell AR. Curr Surg Rep 2021; 9(4): e8.
(Copyright © 2021)
33717660
PURPOSE OF REVIEW: With the rising popularity of standing motorized scooters in major cities in the United States, many hospitals are experiencing a surge of traumatic injuries associated with this new mode of transportation. The impact and characteristics of injuries associated with standing motorized scooters are evolving, and safety regulations for the riders are poorly defined. There is a need for a review for healthcare providers and policy makers on this topic.
Traumatic brain injury; Injury prevention; Electric scooter; e-scooter; Micromobility; Standing motorized scooter