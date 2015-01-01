|
Citation
Malcolm D. Front. Sports Act. Living 2021; 3: e589341.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Frontiers Media)
DOI
PMID
33718866
Abstract
For ~30 years, sociologists have explored the distinct ways in which athletes experience injury (Young, 2019). This work has explained the apparent high incidence of injury in relation to subcultural factors such as the dominance of masculinity (McGannon et al., 2013) and the specific organizational dynamics of sport (Nixon, 1992). Walk (1997, p. 24) perceptively noted that the implication of these analyses was that "medicine is practiced differently, more competently, and/or more ethically in non-sports contexts," a hypothesis that has largely been borne out by subsequent empirical analyses (Malcolm, 2017). Indicatively, a study of English professional football concluded that "many clubs fail to meet the requirements of health and safety legislation" (Murphy and Waddington, 2011, p. 239). A high incidence of injury allied to limited or substandard healthcare runs contrary to the guiding principles of safeguarding in sport.
Language: en
Keywords
concussion; regulation; brain injury; chronic traumatic encephalopathy; medicine; safeguarding