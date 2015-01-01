Abstract

Traffic accidents are considered as a major public health problem in many countries. The aim of this study was to explore the relationships between traffic climate factors (ie, external affective demands, functionality, and internal requirements), driver behaviours, dangerous driving behaviours, and traffic accident involvement among taxi drivers. A total of 450 male taxi drivers participated in the study. Traffic climate scale (TCS), driver behaviour questionnaire (DBQ), positive driver behaviours scale (PDBS), and the Dula dangerous driving index (DDDI) were used to measure driving behaviours and traffic conditions. The results showed that there was a significant negative correlation between functionality (of the TCS) and the number of accident involvement. Further analysis demonstrated that the effect of risky driving (of the DDDI) on accident involvement was significant. Taken together, these findings suggest that functional traffic system and driving environment play important roles in traffic accident involvement.

