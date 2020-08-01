Abstract

PURPOSE: Personal mobility devices (PMDs) have become increasingly popular as a modality of transport worldwide. Starting out as novelty toys, PMDs are gradually being adopted as the mainstream mode of travel. There is an increasing number of accidents involving both PMD riders and other road users since its introduction, leading to a concomitant increase in demand for healthcare resources to manage the injuries. The main objective of this study was to evaluate the inpatient cost and the orthopedic injury pattern due to PMD accidents.



METHODS: All patients admitted to the Department of Orthopedic Surgery between December 2016 to February 2018 with injuries due to PMD accidents were recruited. Data collection was performed retrospectively on the demographic profiles, injury patterns, admission related outcomes and expenditures of these patients.



RESULTS: 43 patients were included in this study. The mean duration of admission was 7.81 days and the median cost of admission was S$7835.01 (approximately US$5620). These were comparable to accidents arising from other modes of transport, such as motorcycles and bicycles. In addition, more than 80% of patients were not wearing protective gear at time of accident. These patients had a slightly higher median cost payable per patient as compared to those who donned protective gear, with a difference of S$1669.78 (approximately US$1221).



CONCLUSION: There is a significant health and financial cost to the individual and society from PMD injuries and admission. This can be reduced with strict regulations on PMD use, advocating protective gear use, and promoting awareness on safety measures and the consequences of PMD accidents. The most common injury mechanism and orthopedic injury type for PMD accidents are different from motorcycle accidents.

