Ang KXM, Chandrakumara SD, Kon Kam King C, Loh SYJ. J. Clin. Orthop. Trauma 2021; 13: 66-69.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
33717878
PURPOSE: Personal mobility devices (PMDs) have become increasingly popular as a modality of transport worldwide. Starting out as novelty toys, PMDs are gradually being adopted as the mainstream mode of travel. There is an increasing number of accidents involving both PMD riders and other road users since its introduction, leading to a concomitant increase in demand for healthcare resources to manage the injuries. The main objective of this study was to evaluate the inpatient cost and the orthopedic injury pattern due to PMD accidents.
Fracture; e-scooter; Health burden; Healthcare costs; Personal mobility devices