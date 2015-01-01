Abstract

BACKGROUND: Concussion is a growing public health concern and generating concussion prevention programs depends on identifying high-risk sports and characteristics. Identifying the roles of sport, sex, and participation level (e.g., high school versus collegiate athletics) in concussion risk would facilitate more informed decision-making regarding sports participation and generate better targeted prevention strategies.



OBJECTIVES: The current study's objectives were to: (1) determine the magnitude and hierarchy of sports-related concussion (SRC) risk across an array of events and (2) evaluate the modifying roles of sex, participation level, and session type on SRC rates.



METHODS: A literature search was conducted on PubMed, searching concussion studies published between 2001 and December 2019. Inclusion criteria for studies required: (1) concussion occurred during sport, (2) that the SRC was clinically diagnosed, and (3) athlete exposures and concussions could be extracted or estimated. A study was excluded if it: (1) was not an original research article, (2) was not written in English language, (3) was an animal study, (4) did not have enough data to calculate SRC rates, (5) included professional or youth sample, and/or (6) contained data collected prior to 2001. The meta-analysis and meta-regression analyses were fit using a random effects model.



RESULTS: Search results returned 2695 unique research articles, with 83 studies included in analyses. Sport, sex, participation level, and session type all significantly influenced SRC rates. Overall, rugby had the highest concussion rate and was classified as the highest risk sport (28.25 concussions per 10,000 athlete exposures). Overall, females had a higher concussion rate than males. Only lacrosse demonstrated a higher concussion rate for males compared to females. Collegiate athletes had higher concussion rates than high school athletes. Games were associated with 2.01 more concussions per 10,000 AEs than practices.



CONCLUSIONS: This meta-analysis demonstrated rugby has the highest concussion risk, followed by American Football, ice hockey, and wrestling. Concussion risk was influenced by sport, sex, participation, and session. Identifying the factors and environments that influence concussion risk can facilitate risk reduction and prevention strategies.

Language: en