Abstract

Illicit drugs and substances of abuse are increasingly used by adults and teenagers, with novel substances constantly becoming available. Many substances can cause ocular effects or visually threatening conditions. Current literature informing eye-care practitioners on these effects is scant. The present scoping review reports the ocular effects of most commonly used drugs and substances of abuse in the teenage and adult populations of North America. Ovid MEDLINE and Ovid EMBASE databases were searched for publications from 1980 to 2019 regarding ocular effects of drug use. The selected papers regarded human subjects, in either teenage or adult population and included all types of studies, including case reports. Publications in English or in French were included. Exclusion criteria were publications about the use of prescriptions drugs, drug withdrawal, and publications about the use of alcohol, tobacco, or cannabis. Some 241 papers were retained and analysed. The use of various drugs and substances can lead to damage to structures throughout the eye, including but not limited to corneal conditions, glaucoma and other optic neuropathies, maculopathies and endophthalmitis. The data presented in this review may help guide clinicians in their diagnosis and treatment of certain ocular conditions, which could otherwise not be linked to drug use.

Language: en