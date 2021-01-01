Abstract

A 25-year-old man presented to the Emergency Department (ED) after a transfer from an outside hospital for further orthopedic evaluation of a transscaphoid perilunate dislocation of the right hand. The patient was a restrained front seat passenger who was rear-ended at approximately 40 mph. The deployment of the vehicle's passenger airbag struck the patient in his right hand as his arm was partially extended reading his cell phone. Upon evaluation, the patient stated that his right wrist was his primary source of pain. He denied pain elsewhere, and there was no loss of consciousness in the collision. He had no past medical history nor any prior history of injuries. The driver of the vehicle was unharmed.

