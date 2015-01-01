Abstract

This study explores racial/ethnic inequalities in work-related injuries among U.S. construction workers. Data from the 2004-2017 National Health Interview Survey were used to estimate work-related injuries by race/ethnicity in construction. Disparities in demographic, socioeconomic, and injury status among construction workers were examined by race/ethnicity. Injury differences were also evaluated in multiple logistic regression analyses controlling for potential confounders. Compared to white, non-Hispanic workers, minority workers were more likely to have lower socioeconomic statuses (e.g., lower educational attainment, lack of health insurance coverage, and family income below the poverty level), which considerably increased the likelihood of work-related injuries. The odds of work-related injuries were 70% higher among racial/ethnic minorities than white, non-Hispanics in construction. Injuries were also more severe among minorities than white, non-Hispanic workers. Among workers with a work-related injury, nearly 85% of Hispanics reported missing at least one workday due to injury, 45.6% higher than the proportion of 57.9% for their white, non-Hispanic counterparts. After adjusting for major demographic and socioeconomic factors, the work-related injury difference between race/ethnicity was no longer statistically significant. However, the odds of work-related injury remained significantly higher among workers who were younger (35-54 years vs. ≥ 55 years: aOR = 2.2, 95% CI: 1.3-3.6); male (aOR = 5.3, 95% CI: 2.9-9.8); not college-educated (aOR = 1.5, 95% CI: 1.0-2.2); had a family income below the poverty threshold (aOR = 1.8, 95% CI: 1.2-2.8); or held a blue-collar occupation (aOR = 2.0, 95% CI: 1.2-3.4). These findings suggest that the injury differences between race/ethnicity were strongly associated with demographics and socioeconomic inequalities in these worker groups. The identified injury disparities should be reduced or eliminated, following the hierarchy of controls paradigm.

