SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Woolley J, Djemal S. Prim. Dent. J. 2021; 10(1): 28-32.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Royal College of Surgeons of England Faculty of General Dental Practitioners)

DOI

10.1177/2050168420980994

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This paper details the characteristics of traumatic dental injuries (TDIs) during the Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic in 2020 at an Urgent Dental Care hub at King's College Hospital Dental Institute, London, UK. For comparisons to be made, the characteristics of TDIs from a similar period in 2019 was also collected. Data was collected retrospectively from clinical records of patients suffering from dental trauma during both periods. An analysis was completed and conclusions drawn. The results suggest that the COVID-19 pandemic influenced the frequency, aetiology and type of TDIs. In order to suitably manage the provision of dental services, consideration must be given to the influence of pandemics on the characteristics of dental emergencies.


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; Retrospective Studies; COVID-19; SARS-CoV-2; *COVID-19; *Coronavirus; *Tooth Injuries/epidemiology; dental trauma; London/epidemiology; management of dental trauma; Pandemics; restorative dentistry

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print