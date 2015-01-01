Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Workers at sea have high mortality, injuries and illnesses and work in a hazardous environment compared to ashore workers. The present study was designed to measure the incidence of occupational injuries and diseases among seafarers and quantify the contribution of differences in rank and job onboard on seafarers' diseases and injuries rates.



DESIGN: Descriptive epidemiological study. SETTING AND PARTICIPANTS: This study's data were based on contacts (n=423) for medical requests from Compagnie Maritime d'Affrètement/Compagnie Générale Maritime (CMA-CGM) container ships to the Italian Telemedical Maritime Assistance Service in Rome from 2016 to 2019, supplemented by data on the estimated total at-risk seafarer population on container ships (n=13 475) over the study period. OUTCOME MEASURES: Distribution of injuries by anatomic location and types of diseases across seafarers' ranks and worksites. We determined the incidence rate and incidence rate ratio (IRR) with a 95% CI.



RESULTS: The total disease rate was 25 per 1000 seafarer-years, and the overall injury rate was 6.31 per 1000 seafarer-years over the 4 years study period. Non-officers were more likely than officers to have reported gastrointestinal (IRR 2.12, 95% CI 1.13 to 4.26), dermatological (IRR 3.66, 95% CI 1.27 to 14.42) and musculoskeletal (IRR 2.25, 95% CI 1.11 to 5.05) disorders onboard container ships. Deck workers were more likely than engine workers to be injured in the wrist and hand (IRR 3.25, 95% CI 1.19 to 10.23).



CONCLUSIONS: Rates of reported injury and disease were significantly higher among non- officers than officers; thus, this study suggests the need for rank-specific preventative measures. Future studies should consider risk factors for injury and disease among seafarers in order to propose further preventive measures.

Language: en