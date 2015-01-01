SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Garrey SK, Ogunyemi AA, Gargano LM. Disaster Med. Public Health Prep. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1017/dmp.2020.465

OBJECTIVE: The aim of this study was to use a mixed-method analysis to investigate the associations between qualitative themes found in written responses and quantitative reported level of stress after Hurricane Sandy.

METHODS: A survey was conducted among World Trade Center Health Registry enrollees 5-12 mo after Hurricane Sandy. This study included 1202 participants who completed the free-response section and answered the question on how stressful their experiences were with Hurricane Sandy and its aftermath. Content analysis was used to generate qualitative data. Mixed-methods analysis was performed using a 1-way analysis of variance test for bivariate comparisons of qualitative thematic codes and the quantitative outcome of mean Sandy stress scores.

RESULTS: Seven themes emerged from the qualitative analysis. The themes of lack of information, negative emotional response, and financial stress had higher quantitative mean Sandy stress scores compared with other themes. The theme of patriotism/gratitude had an overall lower quantitative Sandy stress scores than other themes.

CONCLUSIONS: Qualitative and mixed-methods research on mental health outcomes after a disaster add new depth and findings to the existing literature. Using such methodologies to identify modifiable factors, such as improving communication during a disaster, may confer better mental health outcomes after a disaster.


stress; mixed-methods; disaster planning; Hurricane Sandy; World Trade Center

