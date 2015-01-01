Abstract

Acute iron toxicity in adults is rare, usually occurring due to intentional ingestion in suicide attempts. Few cases of the clinical and autopsy findings in acute iron toxicity have previously been reported in the literature. Ingestion of large amounts of iron salts can lead to hemorrhagic shock, multi-system organ failure, coagulopathy, and death. We present the case of a 25-year-old man who reportedly ingested a large quantity of iron tablets along with ethanol in a suicide attempt and subsequently died approximately 65.5 h later. His clinical course and laboratory findings demonstrated hepatic and renal compromise with markedly elevated serum iron levels. At autopsy, iron encrustations were present over the gastric rugae. Superficial deposits of stainable iron were present overlying areas of mucosal necrosis with underlying submucosal fibrin thrombi. No significant stainable iron was present in the liver. Literature review revealed that the clinical course and laboratory testing of severe acute iron overdose is fairly non-specific. The length and type of treatment may alter the clinical course and laboratory results. Peak serum iron levels may be helpful in differentiating acute toxicity from chronic iron overload states. Gross findings of gastric iron encrustation are specific for acute ingestion when present.

Language: en