Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Evaluate a three-dimensional educational gerontotechnology for the prevention of falls in the elderly at home.



METHODS: Cross-sectional, descriptive study, involving the Development of gerontotechnology; Evaluation by specialists and target audience, took place in Fortaleza, State of Ceara, Brazil, from June 2017 to October 2018. For the development, it was used the steps adopted in a booklet and the Casa Segura project for the elderly. 16 specialists and 30 elderly participated in the evaluation, using the Health Promotion Model, by Nola Pende.



RESULTS: The scale model has an area of 160 cm2, with four rooms made of Medium Density Fiberboard. Specialists consider technology adequate, with a level of compliance of 87.7% IC95% [87,71-88,42]. All the elderly related that the scale model looked their homes, and 13 of them (43.3%) suggested the construction of a backyard, a possible second floor, corridors, and stairs.



CONCLUSION: Gerontotechnology was considered fit to be used in the prevention of falls in the elderly.

