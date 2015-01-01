SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Almutairi O, Wei H. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2021; 154: e106076.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.aap.2021.106076

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

In this study, the dilemma zone types and lengths were studied according to their definitions based on Gazis, Herman, and Maradudin (GMH) and the probability-of-stopping models, and the link of the two models to each other was explored. Moreover, the effects of the joint and separate use of the speed/red-light camera (SRLC) and the traffic signal countdown timer (TSCT) on dilemma zone determination and safety were investigated. Multiple linear regression was conducted to define the minimum stopping and maximum passing distance boundaries, and binary logistic regression was conducted to define the boundary of dilemma zone type II based on the probability of stopping. The results show that SRLC significantly shifts the dilemma zone downstream and increases the probability of stopping by 11 %. TSCT was found not to have any significant effect on the dilemma zone, but it was found to increase the approaching speeds. It was also found that dilemma zone type II can capture all the dilemma zone types to a great extent.


Language: en

Keywords

Dilemma zone type determination; Speed/red-light camera; Traffic signal countdown timer

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print