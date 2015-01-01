|
Crahay FX, Rampat R, Tonglet M, Rakic JM. BMJ Case Rep. 2021; 14(3): e2020-238316.
(Copyright © 2021, BMJ Publishing Group)
An adult man was struck in the face by his own aerial drone. The propellers hit the upper face region leading to forehead and eyelid lacerations, a partial scleral laceration, conjunctival laceration, hyphaema, traumatic iritis and forward displacement of one haptic of the intraocular lens from a previous cataract surgery. In the last decade, drone use has significantly increased and drone-related injuries have become an emerging cause of trauma. Our case raises awareness of the risks and highlights the need for improvement in regulation of drone use.
trauma; general practice / family medicine; medical education; ophthalmology